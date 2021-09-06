Watch
'Happy-go-lucky' teen Fernandez upsets Kerber at US Open

John Minchillo/AP
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
APTOPIX US Open Tennis
Posted at 11:32 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 23:32:00-04

NEW YORK -- Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has followed up her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows.

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez came back from a set and a break down to eliminate 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fernandez is a left-hander who redirects opponent’s shots swiftly and seemingly with ease.

That’s a very similar style to the one Kerber has used to reach No. 1 in the rankings and claim three Grand Slam titles.

