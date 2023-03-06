Gaines and George Mason knock off Richmond 62-60

Watch Now
Davonte Gaines scored the game-winning layup with four seconds left and racked up 23 total points to lead the George Mason Patriots past the Richmond Spiders 62-60 on Saturday. The Patriots improved to 19-12 with the victory and the Spiders fell to 14-17.
RICHMOND, Va. — Davonte Gaines scored the game-winning layup with four seconds left and racked up 23 total points to lead George Mason past Richmond 62-60 on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season ending game.

Isaiah Bigelow missed a 3-point attempt as time expired for the Spiders. The Patriots extended their winning streak to six games.

Gaines had eight rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (19-12, 11-7). Josh Oduro added 12 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Ronald Polite recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

Tyler Burton finished with 17 points for the Spiders (14-17, 7-11). Richmond also got 10 points and two steals from Bigelow. Andre Gustavson had four steals.

