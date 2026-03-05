Flying Squirrels release promotional calendar for first season at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have released the promotional schedule for their inaugural season at CarMax Park.

The promotional calendar features giveaways, specialty jersey auctions benefitting local charities, themed community nights, college alumni evenings, Las Ardillas Voladoras Copa events, a Sunday Summer Music Series and multiple fireworks shows throughout the 2026 season.

See the full promotional schedule below. Individual game tickets go on sale starting Saturday, March 7 in person at 10 a.m. at Nutzy's Block Party and online starting at 1 p.m.

Opening Week

The season opens April 7-12 with a six-game series presented by CarMax, Bon Secours, CareScout, Dominion Energy, Atlantic Union Bank and Woodfin. The first 60,000 fans across the series will receive an Opening Week rally towel, presented by CarMax. Fireworks shows are scheduled for April 7 and April 11.

Giveaways

The Flying Squirrels have scheduled 10 giveaway dates throughout the season:



April 7-12 — Opening Week Rally Towel (first 60,000 fans, all ages), presented by CarMax

April 25 — Brandon Crawford Player Pin (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by Richmond International Airport

May 5 — CarMax Park Cap (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by CarMax

May 24 — Youth Jersey (first 2,000 fans, ages 14 and under), presented by Bon Secours

June 7 — Tie Dye Terry Cloth Bucket Hat (first 2,500 fans, all ages)

June 9 — Inaugural Season Bobble Logo (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by Pepsi

June 26 — Ardillas Voladoras Futbol Scarf (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by CareScout

July 19 — Aloha Shirt (first 2,000 fans, ages 15 and older), presented by Dominion Energy

Aug. 5 — Nutasha Bobblehead (first 2,500 fans, all ages)

Aug. 25 — Mixed Nut Widget Trucker Cap (first 2,500 fans, all ages)

Special Appearances

April 25 — Brandon Crawford, the World Series champion who spent time in Richmond, makes a special appearance coinciding with the Player Pin giveaway.

April 26 — Power Rangers youth appearance

Nutasha Spotlight

Nutasha, the team's female mascot who received her own brand identity in February, will be featured on Flying Squirrels uniforms for five games in 2026. The club says the jerseys will mark the first time a Minor League Baseball team has worn uniforms portraying a female mascot character.



May 9 — Mother's Day Weekend Celebration and Nutasha brand debut, presented by Atlantic Union Bank, with fireworks

May 10 — Mother's Day Weekend Celebration and Disability Inclusion Day

June 6 — Women and Girls in Sports Night, with fireworks

July 21 — Nutasha jersey night, presented by CarMax

Aug. 5 — Nutasha Bobblehead giveaway (first 2,500 fans, all ages)

Sept. 10 — Nutasha jersey night

Specialty Jersey Auctions

The Flying Squirrels will auction specialty on-field jerseys throughout the season, with proceeds benefitting local and national organizations:



April 22 — River City jersey, benefitting the James River Association (Earth Day; auction ends Aug. 4)

May 7 — Star Wars jersey, benefitting Mary and Frances Youth Center STEM Camps

June 7 — Grateful Dead jersey, benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

June 14 — Flag Day/U.S. 250th Anniversary jersey, presented by Flagstop Car Wash, benefitting the Autism Society of Central Virginia

July 18 — Richmond 34 Legacy jersey, presented by Markel, benefitting the Flying Squirrels Charities Scholarship Fund, with fireworks

July 25 — Military Appreciation jersey, presented by The Good Feet Store, benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), with fireworks

Aug. 27 — Grateful Dead jersey, benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities, with fireworks

Aug. 30 — Harry Potter Night jersey, presented by Pepsi, benefitting Greater Richmond Fit4Kids

Sept. 12 — Childhood Cancer Awareness Night jersey, benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

Las Ardillas Voladoras

Select Fridays will feature Copa-themed programming and Hispanic heritage events under the team's Las Ardillas Voladoras identity:



April 24 — Ardillas Voladoras season debut

May 22 — Ardillas Voladoras Friday

June 26 — Futbol Night with Ardillas Voladoras Soccer Scarf giveaway (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by CareScout

July 24 — Ardillas Voladoras Friday

Aug. 28 — Ardillas Voladoras Friday

College Nights

The Flying Squirrels will host alumni groups from colleges and universities across Virginia throughout the season:



April 23 — HBCU Night, with fireworks

June 11 — William & Mary Night, with fireworks

June 27 — University of Virginia Night, with fireworks

July 17 — James Madison University Night

July 23 — University of Richmond Night

Aug. 6 — Virginia Tech Night

Aug. 29 — VCU Night

Community Celebrations

May 10 — Disability Inclusion Day and Mother's Day Weekend Celebration

June 6 — Women and Girls in Sports Night, with fireworks

June 12 — Pride Night

July 18 — Richmond 34 Legacy Night, presented by Markel, with fireworks

July 25 — Military Appreciation Night, with fireworks

Aug. 9 — Virginia Tribal Heritage Night

Sept. 11 — First Responders Day, presented by Patient First

Sept. 12 — Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, with fireworks

Sunday Summer Music Series

Select Sunday home games will feature pre-game live music:



June 7 — Grateful Dead Night

June 14 — Flag Day Americana Night (U.S. 250th Anniversary)

June 28 — Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Rave Night

July 19 — Parrothead Night, with Aloha Shirt giveaway (first 2,000 fans, ages 15 and older), presented by Dominion Energy

July 26 — Pop Punk Night

