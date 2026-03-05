Flying Squirrels release promotional calendar for first season at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have released the promotional schedule for their inaugural season at CarMax Park.
The promotional calendar features giveaways, specialty jersey auctions benefitting local charities, themed community nights, college alumni evenings, Las Ardillas Voladoras Copa events, a Sunday Summer Music Series and multiple fireworks shows throughout the 2026 season.
See the full promotional schedule below. Individual game tickets go on sale starting Saturday, March 7 in person at 10 a.m. at Nutzy's Block Party and online starting at 1 p.m.
Opening Week
The season opens April 7-12 with a six-game series presented by CarMax, Bon Secours, CareScout, Dominion Energy, Atlantic Union Bank and Woodfin. The first 60,000 fans across the series will receive an Opening Week rally towel, presented by CarMax. Fireworks shows are scheduled for April 7 and April 11.
Giveaways
The Flying Squirrels have scheduled 10 giveaway dates throughout the season:
- April 7-12 — Opening Week Rally Towel (first 60,000 fans, all ages), presented by CarMax
- April 25 — Brandon Crawford Player Pin (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by Richmond International Airport
- May 5 — CarMax Park Cap (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by CarMax
- May 24 — Youth Jersey (first 2,000 fans, ages 14 and under), presented by Bon Secours
- June 7 — Tie Dye Terry Cloth Bucket Hat (first 2,500 fans, all ages)
- June 9 — Inaugural Season Bobble Logo (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by Pepsi
- June 26 — Ardillas Voladoras Futbol Scarf (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by CareScout
- July 19 — Aloha Shirt (first 2,000 fans, ages 15 and older), presented by Dominion Energy
- Aug. 5 — Nutasha Bobblehead (first 2,500 fans, all ages)
- Aug. 25 — Mixed Nut Widget Trucker Cap (first 2,500 fans, all ages)
Special Appearances
- April 25 — Brandon Crawford, the World Series champion who spent time in Richmond, makes a special appearance coinciding with the Player Pin giveaway.
- April 26 — Power Rangers youth appearance
Nutasha Spotlight
Nutasha, the team's female mascot who received her own brand identity in February, will be featured on Flying Squirrels uniforms for five games in 2026. The club says the jerseys will mark the first time a Minor League Baseball team has worn uniforms portraying a female mascot character.
- May 9 — Mother's Day Weekend Celebration and Nutasha brand debut, presented by Atlantic Union Bank, with fireworks
- May 10 — Mother's Day Weekend Celebration and Disability Inclusion Day
- June 6 — Women and Girls in Sports Night, with fireworks
- July 21 — Nutasha jersey night, presented by CarMax
- Aug. 5 — Nutasha Bobblehead giveaway (first 2,500 fans, all ages)
- Sept. 10 — Nutasha jersey night
Specialty Jersey Auctions
The Flying Squirrels will auction specialty on-field jerseys throughout the season, with proceeds benefitting local and national organizations:
- April 22 — River City jersey, benefitting the James River Association (Earth Day; auction ends Aug. 4)
- May 7 — Star Wars jersey, benefitting Mary and Frances Youth Center STEM Camps
- June 7 — Grateful Dead jersey, benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities
- June 14 — Flag Day/U.S. 250th Anniversary jersey, presented by Flagstop Car Wash, benefitting the Autism Society of Central Virginia
- July 18 — Richmond 34 Legacy jersey, presented by Markel, benefitting the Flying Squirrels Charities Scholarship Fund, with fireworks
- July 25 — Military Appreciation jersey, presented by The Good Feet Store, benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), with fireworks
- Aug. 27 — Grateful Dead jersey, benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities, with fireworks
- Aug. 30 — Harry Potter Night jersey, presented by Pepsi, benefitting Greater Richmond Fit4Kids
- Sept. 12 — Childhood Cancer Awareness Night jersey, benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation
Las Ardillas Voladoras
Select Fridays will feature Copa-themed programming and Hispanic heritage events under the team's Las Ardillas Voladoras identity:
- April 24 — Ardillas Voladoras season debut
- May 22 — Ardillas Voladoras Friday
- June 26 — Futbol Night with Ardillas Voladoras Soccer Scarf giveaway (first 2,500 fans, all ages), presented by CareScout
- July 24 — Ardillas Voladoras Friday
- Aug. 28 — Ardillas Voladoras Friday
College Nights
The Flying Squirrels will host alumni groups from colleges and universities across Virginia throughout the season:
- April 23 — HBCU Night, with fireworks
- June 11 — William & Mary Night, with fireworks
- June 27 — University of Virginia Night, with fireworks
- July 17 — James Madison University Night
- July 23 — University of Richmond Night
- Aug. 6 — Virginia Tech Night
- Aug. 29 — VCU Night
Community Celebrations
- May 10 — Disability Inclusion Day and Mother's Day Weekend Celebration
- June 6 — Women and Girls in Sports Night, with fireworks
- June 12 — Pride Night
- July 18 — Richmond 34 Legacy Night, presented by Markel, with fireworks
- July 25 — Military Appreciation Night, with fireworks
- Aug. 9 — Virginia Tribal Heritage Night
- Sept. 11 — First Responders Day, presented by Patient First
- Sept. 12 — Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, with fireworks
Sunday Summer Music Series
Select Sunday home games will feature pre-game live music:
- June 7 — Grateful Dead Night
- June 14 — Flag Day Americana Night (U.S. 250th Anniversary)
- June 28 — Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Rave Night
- July 19 — Parrothead Night, with Aloha Shirt giveaway (first 2,000 fans, ages 15 and older), presented by Dominion Energy
- July 26 — Pop Punk Night
