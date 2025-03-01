Flying Squirrels to host block party with 1st chance to snap up single-game tickets

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ annual Nutzy's Block Party is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blue Lot at The Diamond.

The free event is the first chance to buy individual game tickets for the upcoming Flying Squirrels season. This year also gives fans the first chance to place season ticket membership waitlist deposits for the team's inaugural season at CarMax Park in 2026.

"The 2025 season was already going to be special with the celebration of our 15th season and 40th anniversary of The Diamond," Flying Squirrels COO Ben Rothrock said. "CarMax Park literally rising on the horizon only adds to that excitement."

The event will feature food trucks, activities for kids, games, fire truck rides, a mascot autograph session and more.

The Flying Squirrels will open the season against the Akron RubberDucks on Friday, April 4.

"Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch," officials with the team said.

