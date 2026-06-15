Flying Squirrels playoff ticket packages now on sale

RICHMOND, Va. — Ticket packages for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' home playoff games are now on sale.

The Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division first-half title Friday night to mark their first postseason appearance since 2023.

Fans can purchase three-game ticket packages online, in person at the CarMax Park ticket office, or by calling 804-359-3866.

Purchasing a ticket package guarantees the same seat for all three potential home playoff game and includes a 10% discount on regular season tickets.

The team shared the below schedule, noting that if Game 3 is not played, fans who purchased ticket packages will receive an account credit for next season:



Division Series Game 2 – Thursday, Sept. 17

Division Series Game 3 (if necessary) – Friday, Sept. 18

Championship Series Game 1 – Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 1 will be hosted by the second-half champion.

Renewing and new season ticket members who place a 25% discount on a 2027 membership by Friday, July 31 will get tickets to all three potential playoff games in their usual seats at no additional charge.

Three-year members will automatically receive tickets, the team said. Season-ticket members who buy a playoff ticket package instead will receive a greater discount based on the number of games included in their plan.

Individual-game tickets for the playoffs will go on sale at a later date based on availability.

Are you planning to buy tickets and cheer on the Flying Squirrels? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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