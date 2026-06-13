Richmond Flying Squirrels clinch first-half division title with 3-0 win over Harrisburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the first-half division title and a playoff berth Friday with a rain-shortened 3-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators, ending a two-year postseason absence.

Richmond entered the game needing just one win to secure the title. The Squirrels struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Jack Payton hit a sacrifice fly deep enough to score Parks Harber for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Jean Carlos Sio delivered a base hit that scored Bo Davidson and Charlie Szykowny, pushing the advantage to 3-0.

Payton also made his mark defensively, tracking down a ball in left field to take away a base hit before doubling off the runner at second base.

Rain forced the game to be called after four and a half innings, but the result — and the division title — stood.

Richmond had not appeared in the postseason since 2023. The win marked Dennis Pelfrey's 300th career victory as the Squirrels' general manager.

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