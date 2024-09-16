Dinwiddie remains the #1 team in Week 4 CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 4 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (12)
|2-0 196
|(1)
|2. Thomas Dale (4)
|2-0 182
|(3)
|3. Matoaca (4)
|2-0 161
|(4)
|4. Varina
|1-1 122
|(5)
|5. Highland Springs
|1-2 119
|(2)
|6. Huguenot
|2-0 101
|(7)
|7. Glen Allen
|3-0 74
|(9)
|8. L.C. Bird
|2-1 67
|(8)
|9. Benedictine (1)
|2-1 33
|(10)
|10. Trinity Episcopal
|2-1 29
|(9)
Others receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson (23), Manchester (17), Douglas Freeman (15), Hermitage (5), St. Christopher's (5), Armstrong (2), Hanvoer (2)
