Dinwiddie remains the #1 team in Week 4 CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (12)2-0 196(1)
2. Thomas Dale (4)2-0 182(3)
3. Matoaca (4)2-0 161(4)
4. Varina1-1 122(5)
5. Highland Springs1-2 119(2)
6. Huguenot2-0 101(7)
7. Glen Allen3-0 74(9)
8. L.C. Bird2-1 67(8)
9. Benedictine (1)2-1 33(10)
10. Trinity Episcopal2-1 29(9)

Others receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson (23), Manchester (17), Douglas Freeman (15), Hermitage (5), St. Christopher's (5), Armstrong (2), Hanvoer (2)

Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

