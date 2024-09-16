Dinwiddie remains the #1 team in Week 4 CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (12) 2-0 196 (1) 2. Thomas Dale (4) 2-0 182 (3) 3. Matoaca (4) 2-0 161 (4) 4. Varina 1-1 122 (5) 5. Highland Springs 1-2 119 (2) 6. Huguenot 2-0 101 (7) 7. Glen Allen 3-0 74 (9) 8. L.C. Bird 2-1 67 (8) 9. Benedictine (1) 2-1 33 (10) 10. Trinity Episcopal 2-1 29 (9) Others receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson (23), Manchester (17), Douglas Freeman (15), Hermitage (5), St. Christopher's (5), Armstrong (2), Hanvoer (2)

