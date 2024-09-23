Matoaca jumps to the top spot in the latest CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (13) 3-0 192 (3) 2. Glen Allen (2) 4-0 163 (7) 3. Highland Springs (1) 2-2 156 (5) 4. Varina (1) 2-1 148 (4) 5. Dinwiddie (2) 2-1 145 (1) 6. Huguenot 3-0 127 (6) 7. Thomas Dale 2-1 87 (2) 8. L.C. Bird 3-1 73 (8) 9. Benedictine (1) 3-1 45 (9) 10. Thomas Jefferson 4-0 33 NR Others receiving votes: Hanover (13), Trinity Episcopal (9), Armstrong (6), Douglas Freeman (5), St. Christopher's (5), Hermitage (3), Midlothian (2), Powhatan (1) Final Score Friday Week 4: Part 2

