Matoaca jumps to the top spot in the latest CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (13)3-0 192(3)
2. Glen Allen (2)4-0 163(7)
3. Highland Springs (1)2-2 156(5)
4. Varina (1)2-1 148(4)
5. Dinwiddie (2)2-1 145(1)
6. Huguenot3-0 127(6)
7. Thomas Dale 2-1 87(2)
8. L.C. Bird3-1 73(8)
9. Benedictine (1)3-1 45(9)
10. Thomas Jefferson4-0 33NR

Others receiving votes: Hanover (13), Trinity Episcopal (9), Armstrong (6), Douglas Freeman (5), St. Christopher's (5), Hermitage (3), Midlothian (2), Powhatan (1)

