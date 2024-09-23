Matoaca jumps to the top spot in the latest CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 4 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (13)
|3-0 192
|(3)
|2. Glen Allen (2)
|4-0 163
|(7)
|3. Highland Springs (1)
|2-2 156
|(5)
|4. Varina (1)
|2-1 148
|(4)
|5. Dinwiddie (2)
|2-1 145
|(1)
|6. Huguenot
|3-0 127
|(6)
|7. Thomas Dale
|2-1 87
|(2)
|8. L.C. Bird
|3-1 73
|(8)
|9. Benedictine (1)
|3-1 45
|(9)
|10. Thomas Jefferson
|4-0 33
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hanover (13), Trinity Episcopal (9), Armstrong (6), Douglas Freeman (5), St. Christopher's (5), Hermitage (3), Midlothian (2), Powhatan (1)
