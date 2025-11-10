Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dinwiddie holds on to #1 spot on Week 12 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Dinwiddie shuts out Prince George 19-0
RICHMOND, Va. — The Dinwiddie Generals remained in the the top spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 12.

Varina stayed in the #2 spot, and Huguenot knocked Manchester out of the #3 spot after defeating the Lancers on Friday. Click here to view the Week 11 Scoreboard.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 12 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (18)10-02501
2. Varina (7)8-22382
3. Huguenot9-11884
4. Trinity Episcopal (1)9-11317
5. Thomas Dale9-11305
6. Manchester9-11273
7. Benedictine10-11158
8. Highland Springs7-31066
9. Armstrong10-0739
10. Hermitage8-24410

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (21), Midlothian (4), Hanover (1)

