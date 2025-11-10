Dinwiddie holds on to #1 spot on Week 12 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dinwiddie Generals remained in the the top spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 12.
Varina stayed in the #2 spot, and Huguenot knocked Manchester out of the #3 spot after defeating the Lancers on Friday. Click here to view the Week 11 Scoreboard.
Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 12 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (18)
|10-0
|250
|1
|2. Varina (7)
|8-2
|238
|2
|3. Huguenot
|9-1
|188
|4
|4. Trinity Episcopal (1)
|9-1
|131
|7
|5. Thomas Dale
|9-1
|130
|5
|6. Manchester
|9-1
|127
|3
|7. Benedictine
|10-1
|115
|8
|8. Highland Springs
|7-3
|106
|6
|9. Armstrong
|10-0
|73
|9
|10. Hermitage
|8-2
|44
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (21), Midlothian (4), Hanover (1)