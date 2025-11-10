Dinwiddie holds on to #1 spot on Week 12 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dinwiddie Generals remained in the the top spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 12.

Varina stayed in the #2 spot, and Huguenot knocked Manchester out of the #3 spot after defeating the Lancers on Friday. Click here to view the Week 11 Scoreboard.

Final Score Friday Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights Lane Casadonte

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 12 2025

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (18) 10-0 250 1 2. Varina (7) 8-2 238 2 3. Huguenot 9-1 188 4 4. Trinity Episcopal (1) 9-1 131 7 5. Thomas Dale 9-1 130 5 6. Manchester 9-1 127 3 7. Benedictine 10-1 115 8 8. Highland Springs 7-3 106 6 9. Armstrong 10-0 73 9 10. Hermitage 8-2 44 10

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (21), Midlothian (4), Hanover (1)