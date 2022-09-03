Watch Now
How to watch Final Score Friday, Central Virginia's only local high school football show

WTVR
Watch Final Score Friday on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV. Just search "WTVR Richmond" in your app store.
Posted at 10:29 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 22:29:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An all-new season of Central Virginia's only local high school football show is underway Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Final Score Friday with Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson airs weekly following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

And new this year, Lane and Sean are diving deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the TV broadcast wraps up during our "Fifth Quarter" segement.

The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday weekends at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Watch Final Score Friday on CBS 6 at 11:15 p.m.

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.