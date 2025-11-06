Varina earns CBS 6 Team of the Week after defeating rival Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Varina Blue Devils delivered a victory over their biggest rival last week, earning them the CBS 6 Team of the Week Award for Week 10 of Final Score Friday.

Varina beat Highland Springs 21-3. It was the first time the Blue Devils have won two straight over the Springers in the series since 2006.

"I was satisfied, of course we're watching film," said Coach Marcus Lewis. "There's some things that we could have did, you know, a little bit better, but we definitely were satisfied about the win for sure."

The coach says the Blue Devils' defensive success this season stems from a combination of experienced returners and hungry new players.

"A lot of returners, a lot of young guys out here hungry, pursuing, running to the ball, just being physical," Lewis said. "That's what we expect this year from our defense."

The Blue Devils will close out their regular season with a matchup against Patrick Henry on Friday.

