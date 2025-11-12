Huguenot earns Team of the Week honors after victory over Manchester to cap off regular season

RICHMOND, Va. — Huguenot football has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the high school season, earning the Week 12 CBS 6 Team of the Week honors after their dominant defensive performance throughout the year.

The Falcons suffered an early setback in Week One when they were knocked off by St. Christopher's, but since then, Huguenot has turned in one of the best defensive performances in the region.

The team's stellar play was capped by a 27-7 victory over previously unbeaten Manchester, a win that has positioned them well heading into the playoffs.

Head coach Charles Scott credits the team's success to their approach to preparation.

"It's been our preparation and attention to detail on how we approach every week," Scott said.

The victory over Manchester was particularly significant for the Falcons as they look ahead to postseason play.

"It was a great victory. A big victory as far as leading us into the playoffs, on how we want to go with the momentum," Scott said.

As the playoffs approach, Scott has a clear message for his team about their championship aspirations.

"Approach every game like it's the state championship. Five for one. We've got to win five games to get one ring," Scott said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.