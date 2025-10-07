Highland Springs earns CBS 6 Team of the Week after revenge game shutout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Highland Springs earned the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week for Week 6 after its 28-0 win over Phoebus.

"Anytime you play in a football game, you can make a statement," Highland Springs head football coach Loren Johnson said.

The victory was meaningful for the Springers, as it came against a high-profile team that defeated Highland Springs the previous year.

Highland Springs blanks Phoebus 28-0

"I heard Nick Saban say recently that you shouldn't have revenge games, but I think revenge was good for us this past week," Johnson said. "Put your mind to it. Stay focused on the game plan. Run to the football, tackle the football, execute on offense. If you can do all those things, you can beat anybody you wanna beat," Johnson said.

