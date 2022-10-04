Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 20 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (20)
|6-0 200
|1
|2. Varina
|5-0 173
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|5-0 151
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|5-0 142
|4
|5. Trinity Episcopal
|5-0 96
|5
|6. Midlothian
|5-0 93
|6
|7. Douglas Freeman
|5-0 85
|7
|8. Manchester
|4-1 47
|8
|9. Hermitage
|4-2 36
|9
|9. Hanover
|4-1 32
|9
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (19), Thomas Jefferson (10), Louisa (7), Hopewell (4), Patrick Henry (3), L.C. Bird (2), Powhatan (1).
