Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 20 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (20) 6-0 200 1 2. Varina 5-0 173 2 3. Thomas Dale 5-0 151 3 4. Dinwiddie 5-0 142 4 5. Trinity Episcopal 5-0 96 5 6. Midlothian 5-0 93 6 7. Douglas Freeman 5-0 85 7 8. Manchester 4-1 47 8 9. Hermitage 4-2 36 9 9. Hanover 4-1 32 9

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (19), Thomas Jefferson (10), Louisa (7), Hopewell (4), Patrick Henry (3), L.C. Bird (2), Powhatan (1).

Watch Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday weekends at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.