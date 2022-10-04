Watch Now
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Final Score Week 5: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 04, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 20 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (20)6-0 2001
2. Varina 5-0 1732
3. Thomas Dale5-0 1513
4. Dinwiddie5-0 1424
5. Trinity Episcopal5-0 965
6. Midlothian 5-0 936
7. Douglas Freeman5-0 857
8. Manchester4-1 478
9. Hermitage4-2 369
9. Hanover4-1 329

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (19), Thomas Jefferson (10), Louisa (7), Hopewell (4), Patrick Henry (3), L.C. Bird (2), Powhatan (1).

