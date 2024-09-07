Hanover comes from behind to beat Monacan 20-14

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Hanover spotted Monacan a 14-0 lead In their season opener, but stormed back in the second half to beat the Chiefs 20-14.

The Hawks (1-0) got second-half scores from Nolan Crist, Jason Parker and Malachi Madden.

The Hanover defense also blocked a Monacan field goal attempt with under 90 seconds to play.

Hanover will host King William next week while Monacan (1-1) will host L.C. Bird.

