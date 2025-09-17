Dinwiddie earns CBS 6 Team of the Week after overtime victory over Highland Springs

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Dinwiddie Generals earned the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week honor for Week 3 following their overtime victory over Highland Springs Friday night.

The win showcased the team's resilience and determination, qualities that didn't go unnoticed by head coach Billy Mills, whose post-game celebration reflected the significance of the victory.

"I guess it was just to see them play as hard as they did. It was pretty exciting to watch," Mills said when asked about his visible emotion after the game.

The Generals' performance was particularly impressive, as they managed to shut out Highland Springs in the second half.

"We always talk about perseverance and playing the next play," Mills said. "Our kids kept bouncing back. We shut them out in the second half and just kept chipping away."

The victory propelled Dinwiddie up the rankings, with the Generals jumping to No. 2 in this week's coaches poll.

