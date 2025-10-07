Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dinwiddie dethrones Varina on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie toppled long-standing Varina for the #1 spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 7.

Additionally, Benedictine jumped from #4 to #2 after their 21-14 win against Gonzaga Prep.

Dinwiddie defeated Hopewell 42-7 Friday night, while Varina lost to Grimsley in North Carolina. Click here to view the Week 6 Scoreboard.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (11)6-02342
2. Benedictine (7)6-02144
3. Varina (6)4-22061
4. Manchester (2)6-01973
5. Highland Springs3-21605
6. Thomas Dale5-01176
7. Trinity Episcopal6-0967
8. Huguenot4-1778
9. St. Christopher's5-1679
10. Armstrong6-02810

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Hanover (11), Glen Allen (8), Meadowbrook (6)

