Dinwiddie dethrones Varina on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie toppled long-standing Varina for the #1 spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 7.

Additionally, Benedictine jumped from #4 to #2 after their 21-14 win against Gonzaga Prep.

Dinwiddie defeated Hopewell 42-7 Friday night, while Varina lost to Grimsley in North Carolina. Click here to view the Week 6 Scoreboard.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7 2025



Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (11) 6-0 234 2 2. Benedictine (7) 6-0 214 4 3. Varina (6) 4-2 206 1 4. Manchester (2) 6-0 197 3 5. Highland Springs 3-2 160 5 6. Thomas Dale 5-0 117 6 7. Trinity Episcopal 6-0 96 7 8. Huguenot 4-1 77 8 9. St. Christopher's 5-1 67 9 10. Armstrong 6-0 28 10

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Hanover (11), Glen Allen (8), Meadowbrook (6)