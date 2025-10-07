Dinwiddie dethrones Varina on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie toppled long-standing Varina for the #1 spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 7.
Additionally, Benedictine jumped from #4 to #2 after their 21-14 win against Gonzaga Prep.
Dinwiddie defeated Hopewell 42-7 Friday night, while Varina lost to Grimsley in North Carolina. Click here to view the Week 6 Scoreboard.
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (11)
|6-0
|234
|2
|2. Benedictine (7)
|6-0
|214
|4
|3. Varina (6)
|4-2
|206
|1
|4. Manchester (2)
|6-0
|197
|3
|5. Highland Springs
|3-2
|160
|5
|6. Thomas Dale
|5-0
|117
|6
|7. Trinity Episcopal
|6-0
|96
|7
|8. Huguenot
|4-1
|77
|8
|9. St. Christopher's
|5-1
|67
|9
|10. Armstrong
|6-0
|28
|10
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Hanover (11), Glen Allen (8), Meadowbrook (6)