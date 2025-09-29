Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester remain in top 3 spots on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Varina defeats Henrico 62-0
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina, Dinwiddie and Manchester keep their hold on the top three spots of the the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 6.

Last week, Varina and Dinwiddie both shut out their opponents, while Manchester defeated Cosby 50-13. Click here to view the Week 5 Scoreboard.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (13)4-12281
2. Dinwiddie (5)5-02172
3. Manchester (2)5-01913
4. Benedictine (4)5-01894
5. Highland Springs2-21335
6. Thomas Dale4-01167
7. Trinity Episcopal5-0928
8. Huguenot3-17410
9. St. Christopher's4-1646
10. Armstrong5-020NR

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Glen Allen (17), Meadowbrook (6), Hanover (4), Midlothian (3), Thomas Jefferson (3)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster