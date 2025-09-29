Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester remain in top 3 spots on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina, Dinwiddie and Manchester keep their hold on the top three spots of the the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 6.

Last week, Varina and Dinwiddie both shut out their opponents, while Manchester defeated Cosby 50-13. Click here to view the Week 5 Scoreboard.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6 2025



Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (13) 4-1 228 1 2. Dinwiddie (5) 5-0 217 2 3. Manchester (2) 5-0 191 3 4. Benedictine (4) 5-0 189 4 5. Highland Springs 2-2 133 5 6. Thomas Dale 4-0 116 7 7. Trinity Episcopal 5-0 92 8 8. Huguenot 3-1 74 10 9. St. Christopher's 4-1 64 6 10. Armstrong 5-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Glen Allen (17), Meadowbrook (6), Hanover (4), Midlothian (3), Thomas Jefferson (3)