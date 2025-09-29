Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester remain in top 3 spots on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina, Dinwiddie and Manchester keep their hold on the top three spots of the the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 6.
Last week, Varina and Dinwiddie both shut out their opponents, while Manchester defeated Cosby 50-13. Click here to view the Week 5 Scoreboard.
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (13)
|4-1
|228
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (5)
|5-0
|217
|2
|3. Manchester (2)
|5-0
|191
|3
|4. Benedictine (4)
|5-0
|189
|4
|5. Highland Springs
|2-2
|133
|5
|6. Thomas Dale
|4-0
|116
|7
|7. Trinity Episcopal
|5-0
|92
|8
|8. Huguenot
|3-1
|74
|10
|9. St. Christopher's
|4-1
|64
|6
|10. Armstrong
|5-0
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Glen Allen (17), Meadowbrook (6), Hanover (4), Midlothian (3), Thomas Jefferson (3)