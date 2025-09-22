Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester continue to hold top 3 spots on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina, Dinwiddie and Manchester keep their hold on the top three spots of the the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 5.
Friday night, Varina topped Hermitage 33-10 while Dinwiddie and Manchester both shut out their opponents. The Generals beat Salem 42-0 and the Lancers defeated the Clover Hill Cavaliers 54-0.
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (15)
|3-1
|230
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (4)
|4-0
|215
|2
|3. Manchester (2)
|4-0
|188
|3
|4. Benedictine (4)
|4-0
|185
|4
|5. Highland Springs
|2-2
|127
|5
|6. St. Christopher's
|4-0
|110
|6
|7. Thomas Dale
|3-0
|90
|10
|8. Trinity Eposcopal
|4-0
|80
|7
|9. Midlothian
|4-0
|46
|NR
|10. Huguenot
|2-1
|41
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (27), Armstrong (18), Glen Allen (10), Thomas Jefferson (3), Meadowbrook (2), Hanover (1)