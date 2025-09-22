Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester continue to hold top 3 spots on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Varina defeats Hermitage 33-10
RICHMOND, Va. — Varina, Dinwiddie and Manchester keep their hold on the top three spots of the the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 5.

Friday night, Varina topped Hermitage 33-10 while Dinwiddie and Manchester both shut out their opponents. The Generals beat Salem 42-0 and the Lancers defeated the Clover Hill Cavaliers 54-0.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (15)3-12301
2. Dinwiddie (4)4-02152
3. Manchester (2)4-01883
4. Benedictine (4)4-01854
5. Highland Springs2-21275
6. St. Christopher's4-01106
7. Thomas Dale3-09010
8. Trinity Eposcopal4-0807
9. Midlothian4-046NR
10. Huguenot2-141NR

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (27), Armstrong (18), Glen Allen (10), Thomas Jefferson (3), Meadowbrook (2), Hanover (1)

