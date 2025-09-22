Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester continue to hold top 3 spots on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina, Dinwiddie and Manchester keep their hold on the top three spots of the the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 5.

Friday night, Varina topped Hermitage 33-10 while Dinwiddie and Manchester both shut out their opponents. The Generals beat Salem 42-0 and the Lancers defeated the Clover Hill Cavaliers 54-0.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5 2025



Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (15) 3-1 230 1 2. Dinwiddie (4) 4-0 215 2 3. Manchester (2) 4-0 188 3 4. Benedictine (4) 4-0 185 4 5. Highland Springs 2-2 127 5 6. St. Christopher's 4-0 110 6 7. Thomas Dale 3-0 90 10 8. Trinity Eposcopal 4-0 80 7 9. Midlothian 4-0 46 NR 10. Huguenot 2-1 41 NR

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (27), Armstrong (18), Glen Allen (10), Thomas Jefferson (3), Meadowbrook (2), Hanover (1)