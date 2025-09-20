Top ranked Varina wins at 9th ranked Hermitage 33-10

Recent history showed the games between Varina and Hermitage would be decided in the fourth quarter. This year's edition was a close first half and the top ranked Blue Devils pulling away in the second half of a 33-10 win over the 9th ranked Panthers.

"Too many penalties, stupid flags," Varina Head Coach Marcus Lewis said after the game. "First half I don't think we played Varina football, 2nd half we definitely settle down and played football."

Hermitage opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 33 yard field goal. The big play on the drive was a Avery Curtis 41 yard run.

Varina took the lead for the first time on the night on a Michael Farley nine yard touchdown run. The Blue Devils led 6-3 after the missed two-point conversion.

Varina would add to their lead behind their defense. JaySean "Bull" Richardson would force a Ben Yeanay interception to Raymond Hudson in the endzone to give the Blue Devils a 12-3 lead.

Curtis would get in the endzone for the first time on the night with a 20 yard touchdown run to cut Varina's lead to 12-10. Curtis rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries.

Varina would add one more score before halftime as quarterback Kaleb Wyche took the direct snap and scampered 35 yards for a touchdown that gave them an 18-10 halftime. Wyche added 64 yards on the ground along with the touchdown.

The second half, Varina would outscored Hermitage 15-0 behind a Damari Carter touchdown and Farley's 2nd touchdown run of the game. Farley rushed for 76 yards on the night along with his two TD runs.

"I feel in the first half we were too hyped," Coach Lewis mentioned. "We settled in the 2nd half and we came out and played in the second half."