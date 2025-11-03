Dinwiddie dominates Week 11 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — With a 10-0 record so far this season, the Dinwiddie Generals claimed the top spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 11.
Varina took the #2 spot in the poll after their win against Highland Springs, and Manchester landed in the #3 spot. Click here to view the Week 10 Scoreboard.
Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (13)
|10-0
|226
|1
|2. Varina (8)
|7-2
|218
|2
|3. Manchester (2)
|9-0
|189
|3
|4. Huguenot
|8-1
|131
|6
|5. Thomas Dale
|8-1
|107
|7
|6. Highland Springs
|6-3
|105
|5
|7. Trinity Episcopal (1)
|8-1
|101
|10
|8. Benedictine
|9-1
|95
|4
|9. Armstrong
|9-0
|65
|9
|10. Hermitage
|7-2
|56
|8
Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (25), Midlothian (3), Hanover (1), Petersburg (1)