Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Dinwiddie dominates Week 11 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Dinwiddie shuts out Prince George 19-0
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — With a 10-0 record so far this season, the Dinwiddie Generals claimed the top spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 11.

Varina took the #2 spot in the poll after their win against Highland Springs, and Manchester landed in the #3 spot. Click here to view the Week 10 Scoreboard.

poster_08929ca857fd42349cb2754d6b503164.jpg

Final Score Friday

Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Lane Casadonte

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (13)10-02261
2. Varina (8)7-22182
3. Manchester (2)9-01893
4. Huguenot8-11316
5. Thomas Dale8-11077
6. Highland Springs6-31055
7. Trinity Episcopal (1)8-110110
8. Benedictine9-1954
9. Armstrong9-0659
10. Hermitage7-2568

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (25), Midlothian (3), Hanover (1), Petersburg (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster