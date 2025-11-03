Dinwiddie dominates Week 11 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — With a 10-0 record so far this season, the Dinwiddie Generals claimed the top spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 11.

Varina took the #2 spot in the poll after their win against Highland Springs, and Manchester landed in the #3 spot. Click here to view the Week 10 Scoreboard.

Final Score Friday Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights Lane Casadonte

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11 2025

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (13) 10-0 226 1 2. Varina (8) 7-2 218 2 3. Manchester (2) 9-0 189 3 4. Huguenot 8-1 131 6 5. Thomas Dale 8-1 107 7 6. Highland Springs 6-3 105 5 7. Trinity Episcopal (1) 8-1 101 10 8. Benedictine 9-1 95 4 9. Armstrong 9-0 65 9 10. Hermitage 7-2 56 8

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (25), Midlothian (3), Hanover (1), Petersburg (1)