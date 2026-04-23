2 local state championship teams honored at Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va. — Two local state championship teams were honored at the state capital Wednesday.

The Petersburg boys basketball team and the Varina Blue Devils football team met with Gov. Spanberger to celebrate their recent titles. Both teams stopped by the governor's mansion and received proclamations from the General Assembly.

Provided to WTVR Petersburg boy's basketball

The Petersburg boys basketball team claimed their first state championship in over 50 years. The Varina Blue Devils won their second state football championship in the last four years.

Provided to WTVR Varina Blue Devils

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