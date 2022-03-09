Watch
Sports

Actions

Carson Wentz to quarterback Commanders

Carson Wentz
Gary McCullough/AP
Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass during warm-ups before of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Carson Wentz
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:43:29-05

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

It was not immediately clear what the Commanders sent to the Colts in their latest attempt for a franchise quarterback. ESPN reported two third-round picks were involved.

Wentz has three years remaining on his contract.

The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just one season with Indianapolis and the team went 9-8.

The move is Washington's latest attempt to shore up a quarterback situation that has been in flux for decades

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.