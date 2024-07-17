Watch Now
Brittany Force will return to Top Fuel racing for first time since her dad's accident

John Force suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fiery, 300-mph crash at the Virginia Nationals last month.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 17, 2024

KENT, Wash. — Brittany Force will return to her Top Fuel dragster this week in Seattle, her first time competing since her father John's horrific accident in Virginia last month.

John Force Racing said this week that with 16-time NHRA champion John Force “responding positively to treatment” for the traumatic brain injury he suffered on June 23, daughter Brittany will race at the Northwest Nationals outside of Seattle this weekend.

Drag racing legend John Force survives 300 mph crash: 'That was horrifying'

John Force's accident took place at the Virginia Nationals as his car suffered a catastrophic engine explosion at the finish line and collided several times with the track's barriers.

He was taken to an intensive care facility nearby with his family, including Brittany, on hand for treatment.

Force was moved to a rehab facility in California to continue his recovery.

“It has been a roller coaster of emotions for our family since Richmond,” Brittany said in a statement. “But my dad has made great progress and we are all so proud of him.”

Brittany Force missed the most recent competition last month at Norwalk, Ohio. A year ago, she set the speed mark of 334.73 mph at Pacific Raceway.

“It’s going to be hard to not have my dad at the track with me this weekend,” Brittany Force said, “but I know he will be watching from his rehab facility. Watching him fight his way back is what now motivates me to get back into the winner’s circle.”

John Force moved to rehab center after suffering traumatic brain injury

Jenna Fryer AP Auto Racing Writer
4:49 PM, Jul 09, 2024

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
