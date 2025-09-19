65-year-old Virginia man completes 914-mile endurance challenge in Sierra Nevada

RICHMOND, Va. — At 65 years old, most people are thinking about retirement. Will Turner was thinking about his next impossible challenge.

Five years after completing 60 triathlons for his 60th birthday, the Central Virginia man decided to outdo himself for his 65th with something he calls the Sierra 914 — a grueling 914-mile endurance test through California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

"This was my own personal invention. Nobody else would be quite crazy enough, I think, to do it with me," Turner said.

The Sierra 914 consists of 6.5 Ironman distances: 15.6 miles of swimming in Lake Tahoe, followed by a 728-mile bike ride down the Sierra range and a 170.4-mile run around Mammoth Lake. Turner completed the entire challenge in eight days — the maximum time allowed under Ultra Triathlon rules.

"I finished in the nick of time with a couple hours to spare," Turner said.

During the hundreds of miles of swimming, biking and running, Turner says his mind becomes his greatest asset.

"My mind goes all over the place, right? But looking for always a challenge, something that's gonna keep me going. And this had, this definitely became my magnificent obsession, as I trained all year to accomplish something that was bigger than anything I've done before," Turner said.

The challenge wasn't just physical. Turner completed the Sierra 914 alone, without crowds for motivation and with very little margin for error.

"It's eight days almost non-stop, with very little to no sleep each day. I mean, that's crazy no matter how you put it," said Ryan Duggar, an independent filmmaker from Tennessee who documented Turner's journey.

Duggar, who had worked with extreme athletes before, knew Turner's attempt was different.

"Having seen a lot of these athletes go after these types of distances, I knew this was another level. And knowing that he's at 65 years old, that's the part for me. That's like, wow!" Duggar said.

The filmmaker captured Turner's journey in a forthcoming documentary titled "Sierra 914." The film aims to show not just Turner's achievement, but the mental and physical conditions under which he worked.

"It's one thing to be racing people and for that competition to fuel you and push you. I think that's what makes this even harder. And there are definitely many times where the film really highlights that feeling," Duggar said.

Turner had no part in the editing process, trusting his story to Duggar and his team.

"It definitely didn't go the way I think most of us thought it would. I don't want to spoil too much, but Will has such unique abilities. One of those that the film shows is that he can take pain and move it aside to the back of his mind," Duggar said.

Turner's philosophy extends beyond personal achievement. He believes age shouldn't limit ambition.

"If your dream doesn't scare you, it's not big enough. So looking for those things that scare you, and this certainly scared me plenty as I got ready," Turner said.

"You're not old until you use age as an excuse. So it's not too late to go do something that is going to be your own magnificent obsession," Turner said.

Duggar hopes the documentary will inspire others to reconsider their own limitations.

"I hope that people really can watch this and feel like if they have limits on their life, that they start to explore moving those obstacles or maybe even pushing that goal a little bit further out than what they had planned," Duggar said.

"Sierra 914" will premiere at the Richmond International Music and Film Festival on Sunday Sept. 28.

