Clover Hill Cavaliers show progress despite winless start under new coach: 'We're more like an actual team'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Clover Hill Cavaliers football team entered this season with new leadership and renewed hope after years of struggle. Under first-year head coach Matt Hutchings, who took over a program that hadn't won more than two games in any season since before COVID-19, the team faces familiar challenges but with a different mindset.

The Cavaliers started 0-4 this season, with their first three losses coming by shutout. While the record mirrors previous seasons' disappointing starts, Hutchings emphasizes that wins and losses aren't the primary measure of success this year.

"One of the biggest things that we're trying to preach is stop looking at the scoreboard," Hutchings said. "They really want to win, and wins are all about the thing, but we have to look more at, are we progressing? Are we becoming better week after week after week, and are we becoming successful in those things that we're working on in practice? And I think that the film shows that we are."

The slow start hasn't gone unnoticed by players, but they remain optimistic about the team's trajectory.

"It wasn't really how we wanted to start off, for sure, it's been very slow, and so I feel like we're picking up the pace now, and now we're just trying to fully execute," senior Chase Nelson said.

Despite the winless record, players say this season feels different from previous years. The team chemistry and buy-in from players has improved significantly.

"I feel like the team, like we're more like an actual team, like we're together, and then I'd say it's more like everybody, like buying in," junior Ladarius Porter said.

Hutchings acknowledges that some within the school community might question the team's progress based solely on results. However, he sees improvement that doesn't show up on the scoreboard and works to help his players recognize their growth.

"We've progressed. We've competed. We're getting there," Hutchings said. "And I think that right now where we're at, I think that's so much more important than, 'Oh, we got to win, but we didn't,' you know, play better than we did last week."

The season has brought significant challenges, including player attrition and position changes. The team is already on their third-string quarterback, who began the season as a running back and is learning to play the position. Despite these obstacles, players have stepped up to fill gaps.

"I've seen players that I like I would have never expected to play certain positions, stepping up and like filling those positions," senior Theo Shaffer said. "It's inspiring the team. It's inspiring me personally, and I just, it's one that I love to see, all these players coming together to really try to make this program what it can be."

Players point to specific areas of improvement when comparing this season to last year's performance.

"If we're to compare, like last season's like this season, you can see that there's improvement," Ladarius said. "If you watch the game, you can tell that our line's gotten better since last year, our secondary has gotten better. So, like, there's improvement all around."

Hutchings has had to develop patience in ways he hadn't experienced in his 15 years of coaching. Players have noticed and appreciated his approach.

For Hutchings, the challenges have reinforced his belief that he's where he's supposed to be.

"Just know that your time is where you're supposed to be, and you're supposed to be, and you're supposed to be here, and this is what you're supposed to be doing," Hutchings said. "And when you feel that, you feel good about it, there isn't a day where I walk out on that practice field with a frown on my face because I'm supposed to be here."

While Hutchings admits he's encountered situations he's never seen before in his coaching career, he believes the team has improved each week. The players' support for their coach remains strong as they work to rebuild the program's foundation.

