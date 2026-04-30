Alisa Kresge introduced as new Richmond women's basketball head coach

RICHMOND, Va. — Alisa Kresge was officially introduced as the University of Richmond women's basketball head coach at a welcome reception Wednesday at Spider Hall.

Kresge openly admitted she wasn't looking to leave Vermont, where she spent the last eight years building the Catamounts into one of the top programs in the America East Conference. However, when the Richmond job became available, it was an opportunity she didn't want to pass up.

Watch: Live Interview with Alisa Kresge

Live Interview: Alisa Kresge, new Richmond women's basketball head coach

At Vermont, Kresge guided the Catamounts to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons and won at least 20 games in each of the last five years.

She takes over a Richmond program that won 26 games and reached the Field of 68 for the third year in a row. Kresge's focus will be bringing in more talent around a core group of six returning players from that postseason run.

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