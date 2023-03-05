Watch Now
A-10 champion VCU wins regular-season finale 74-68

Brandon Johns Jr.
Posted at 9:04 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 21:04:44-05

WASHINGTON — Brandon Johns Jr.'s 17 points helped VCU defeat George Washington 74-68 on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.

VCU (24-7, 15-3) won the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season championship by three games over three teams.

Johns added 10 rebounds for the Rams. David Shriver scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Jalen DeLoach recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The Rams picked up their sixth straight win.

Hunter Dean led the way for the Colonials (16-15, 10-8) with 14 points and eight rebounds. George Washington also got 14 points, six assists and two steals from Brendan Adams. James Bishop also had 14 points.

