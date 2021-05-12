Help for renters if eviction moratorium is overturned: 'People are in crisis, experiencing trauma'

RICHMOND, Va. -- With an eviction notice posted on her front door, a mother of three with no family in the area is worried about where she and her family will up.

The mother, who asked for her name not to be published, told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers she was counting on approval from the Virginia Rent Relief Program to keep them off the streets.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Monica Jefferson said she knows scenarios like this are playing out across Virginia.

"I know that this is a tough time for many people. People are in crisis. They are experiencing trauma." Jefferson said.

She also called a recent federal court decision that overturned the CDC's nationwide eviction moratorium very concerning to H.O.M.E. A decision, she said, that will impact millions of tenants across the country.

Though the ruling is being appealed, Jefferson said she believed more landlords would carry out evictions.

"This is going to create a lot of uncertainty and anxiety for many families who were depending upon that CDC ruling to kind of carry them through the end of June," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said she wanted tenants to know there were still resources available through the Virginia Rent Relief program. You can find more information here.

In the city of Richmond, tenants can contact the Eviction Diversion program through HOME.

Those who are within three days of losing their housing were asked to call the Homeless Connection line at 804-972-0813.

If you find yourself being taken to court, Jefferson said to always show up, even if you've made payment arrangements with your landlord and have been approved for rent relief.

"So that when you get there, you can let the judge know that, hey, I applied for resources. I'm working on arrangements with my landlord. Try to make a good faith attempt to access resources or work it out with your landlord in advance" Jefferson said.

A housing resource line is set up to give information on financial and legal resources. That number is 804-422-5061.