COVID-365: Why Richmond moved Southside mass vaccination site

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on the city's south side opened Tuesday at George Wythe High School.

The site replaced the first clinic that was set-up last week at nearby Celebration Church.

"We want to find a spot that's going to be most comfortable for our clients coming in, that we have as much space as possible to spread people out and George Wythe is that spot right now," said Tracey Avery-Geter, the POD manager with the Richmond City Health Department.

More than 800 people were scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Wythe on Tuesday.

"We're just moving them through as fast as we can," Avery-Geter said.

A woman named Maria, who is part of the Phase 1a and 1b, said she was excited to get vaccinated.

"I feel great," she said. "Finally, one step closer to finally live normally now."

She said she was most looking forward to in-person visits with high-risk family members.

Tiffanie Eason, who has not visited with her father in over a year, shared Maria's feelings.

Eason, who qualifies as a postal worker, said she was initially hesitant to get the vaccine.

"But when I did the research and the health risks for it I was agreeable," she said.

Avery-Geter said people are being signed up for the clinic in a number of ways -- including the state's pre-registration list.

"We are also working with partners in the area that are helping to register people in the area that they're connected with," she said. "So, some of our partners in our Latinx and African-American communities."

Avery-Geter said the site will run once per week to start but would likely grow as vaccinations open up to more phases.