Emergency allotments for eligible SNAP households in Virginia to continue in March

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month, the state's Department of Social Services announced.

Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Wednesday, March 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

Virginia Department of Social Services

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. The status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.

If you get help from the SNAP program and have questions related to your benefits, you can contact your local Department of Social Services or visit CommonHelp online here to access account information.

For more information about SNAP, how to apply and other assistance programs, click here.

For streamlined access to other critical and actionable resources from 2-1-1 Virginia, CommonHelp and other state and federal agencies, click here to download the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app.