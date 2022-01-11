Emergency allotments for eligible SNAP households in Virginia to continue this month

RICHMOND, Va. - Emergency allotments of Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to eligible households will continue this month, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

Virginia Department of Social Services

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. The status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp to access account information. For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, click here.

For streamlined access to other critical and actionable resources from 2-1-1 Virginia, CommonHelp, and other state and federal agencies, click here to download the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app.