Virginia offers students free help applying for financial aid

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, Valedictorian Sierra Morgado's graduation tassel has "2020" on it as she listens during a graduation ceremony for the senior class of Chambers High School at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:48:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's governor says the state is offering free help to students and their families to apply for college financial aid.

Gov. Ralph Northam's office said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The Virginia College Access Network and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia have partnered to offer one-on-one FAFSA assistance.

Students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting and connect with an advisor until June 30.

Virginia has seen 4,300 fewer high school seniors complete the FAFSA. That's a drop of nearly 10 percent compared to last year. The decline also mirrors the nine percent drop in FAFSA completion rates across the country.

“Completing the FAFSA can be difficult under normal circumstances, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote learning have added to the challenge of assisting our high school seniors with filling out their forms," the Democratic governor said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
