Flashback Friday: Remembering tennis legend Arthur Ashe with ‘Tennis Under The Lights’

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Virginia This Morning prepares to turn 20 in October, we are reconnecting with past guests.

One of them is David Harris, the nephew of the late tennis legend Arthur Ashe.

Harris has been instrumental in keeping his uncle’s contributions top of mind both in Richmond and beyond.

Today, July 10, would have been Ashe’s 83rd birthday. Harris sat down with Virginia This Morning host Amy Lacey to share more about his latest efforts.

That includes Tennis Under The Lights, which is now underway. The series welcomes players of all ages and skill levels, with the goal of growing tennis and strengthening the Richmond community.

Donations from the events benefit the Richmond Tennis Association and Metro Richmond Tennis Club, both of which run youth programs focused on leadership development and giving back.

Three more events remain in the series, all held at Byrd Park, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23221, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.:



July 23

Aug. 6

Aug. 20

Learn more and register at tennisunderthelightsrva.com.