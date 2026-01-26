Several gun control bills advanced by Virginia Senate committee

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Senate committee approved several gun control measures Monday, marking the first legislative progress on these issues after years of vetoes by former Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The committee voted along party lines to advance bills that had previously passed the Democratic-controlled General Assembly but were blocked by Youngkin's vetoes.

"The new governor in town has expressed interest in this bill," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax).

Among the approved measures is a ban on making, selling or buying assault weapons and magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds. Violators would face a class one misdemeanor charge. Current owners can keep their weapons but can only transfer ownership to immediate family members or through inheritance.

This year's version differs from previous attempts by removing the grandfather clause for guns already owned or manufactured.

Stephen Miller-Pitts, who supports the legislation, testified about his military experience.

"I carried and maintained weapons of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. I know exactly what these weapons are designed to do. Kill quickly and in large numbers. They do not belong in our neighborhoods," Miller-Pitts said.

Carla Poff opposed the legislation, arguing it violates constitutional rights.

"Allowing our government to do so prevents us from carrying out our constitutional right. Law abiding citizens should not be prohibited from using their Second Amendment right," Poff said.

The committee also approved several other measures, including directing the attorney general to determine which states' concealed-carry permits match Virginia's standards and should be honored, plus a ban on ghost guns.

WTVR Ghost guns

Multiple storage bills passed, requiring guns to be stored in locked containers in homes where minors are present and in locked containers when left unattended in vehicles.

One supporter cited Richmond's crime statistics, noting over 650 firearms were stolen in the city in 2025, with Richmond Police Department seizing numerous stolen firearms used in crimes.

An opponent criticized the storage requirements as "blaming the victims of a crime instead of the actual perpetrators" and suggested the measures unfairly target gun owners.

The committee approved bills banning firearms from universities and hospitals. The university ban was inspired by the 2022 University of Virginia shooting, where the perpetrator had several guns in his dormitory.

Due to time constraints, the committee couldn't hear all gun control legislation, with remaining bills scheduled for later consideration. The approved measures must clear several more legislative steps before reaching Governor Abigail Spanberger's desk.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.