State lawmakers reject Gov. Spanberger's proposed changes to major bills

RICHMOND, Va. — State lawmakers met in Richmond Wednesday for a reconvened session, pushing back against Gov. Abigail Spanberger by rejecting her proposed changes to several major bills.

The legislation covers recreational marijuana, collective bargaining, prescription drugs, paid sick leave and an assault weapons ban.

On the recreational marijuana marketplace legislation, proposed changes from Spanberger include moving the start date from Jan. 1, 2027, to July 1; lowering the cap on the number of allowed stores from 350 to 200; and increasing the state's eventual portion of the tax rate from six to eight percent.

She also proposed delaying the start dates for the prescription drug and collective bargaining laws.

Local News Virginia lawmakers react to Spanberger's amendments on major legislation Cameron Thompson

Lawmakers rejected those changes and sent the original bills back to the governor's desk.

Spanberger now has 30 days to make a decision. She can sign the original bills into law, veto them or let them become law without her signature.



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