Shannon Taylor to face incumbent Rob Wittman in U.S. House race for Virginia’s 1st District

RICHMOND, Va. — The primaries are over and the races are set for the midterms this November. Among the contests in Virginia expected to be part of the larger fight over control of the U.S. House of Representatives is Virginia's First Congressional District.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor defeated six other challengers Tuesday night to become the Democratic nominee and she will face incumbent Republican Congressman Rob Wittman.

"I am deeply honored and humbled in the trust that you all have placed in me," Taylor told supporters Tuesday night.

Wittman is currently serving his ninth full term and is the vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.

"I look forward to the race. Look forward to competing. Look forward to the ideas that'll be exchanged," Wittman said Wednesday during a tour of a Chesterfield manufacturing plant with the head of the Small Business Administration.

When asked what his pitch was to First District voters for a tenth term, Wittman said there was more he wants to do with the Trump administration to improve the economy.

"We want to make sure it grows in all the different sectors. We want to make sure that everybody benefits from this, and we have more to do there. We also want to make sure too that the things that drive prices, like energy, that we do more to produce U.S. energy. We want to make sure too we're doing more to grow businesses.

"We want to make sure it grows in all the different sectors. We want to make sure that everybody benefits from this, and we have more to do there. We also want to make sure too that the things that drive prices, like energy, that we do more to produce U.S. energy. We want to make sure too we're doing more to grow businesses."

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