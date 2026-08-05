Shannon Taylor wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Virginia’s 1st District

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prosecutor Shannon Taylor advanced Tuesday from a crowded primary contest, securing the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

She will go on to face longtime Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman in the general election. The 1st District, with a population center in the Richmond suburbs, has generally tilted Republican. But Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger won it in 2025.

Democrats see it as a target to flip in the fall, when they will be aiming to retake control of the House of Representatives.

Taylor was the establishment pick in the seven-way primary, endorsed by the House Democrats’ campaign arm and a wide array of Democratic Virginia officeholders, including Spanberger. She emphasized her record on public safety and promoted an agenda she said would help fight corruption in Washington, including a ban on stock trading and a lifetime federal lobbying ban for members of Congress.

A prosecutor who has served as the elected commonwealth’s attorney in suburban Richmond’s Henrico County for 14 years, Taylor far outraised her opponents.

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