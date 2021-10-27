Poll: McAuliffe has 'razor-thin' lead over Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than a week before Election Day, a newly released poll found Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin are deadlocked in the race for governor of Virginia.

The poll, administered by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center, found that McAuliffe has a "razor-thin lead" over Youngkin, 49% to 48% among likely voters.

In this close race, Princess Blanding's 1% share of the vote looms larger. There is still 1% decided at the time the poll was taken.

Republican likely voters are significantly more enthusiastic about this election than Democratic likely voters, according to the findings. This advantage for Republicans has surged nine points since a Wason Center survey on Oct. 8.

In the race for attorney general, the poll found third-term Democrat Mark Herring is narrowly leading Republican Jason Miyares 48% to 47 with a 5% still undecided at the time the poll was taken.

Democrat Hala Ayala is currently has a one-point lead over Republican Winsome Sears in the race for lieutenant governor. At the time of the poll, Ayala was leading with 49% of likely voters and Sears was just behind with 48%. 4% were determined to be undecided.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full breakdown of Election Day in Virginia, visit our voter guide.