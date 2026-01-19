Virginia AG Jay Jones launches sweeping legal actions on first day in office

RICHMOND, Va. — On his first day in office Saturday, Attorney General Jay Jones announced an expansive slate of legal actions and policy reviews aimed at protecting voting rights, lowering costs for Virginians, defending access to health care and education, and challenging what he described as federal overreach by the Donald Trump administration.

Jones, Virginia’s 49th attorney general, said his office will immediately begin joining, advancing, or reassessing lawsuits across a wide range of issues, signaling a sharp shift in legal strategy from his predecessor.

“This office belongs to the people of Virginia,” Jones said in a statement. “My mission as attorney general is to protect Virginians, defend our Constitution, and ensure that the powers of this office are used to serve the public — not partisan agendas.”

Broad review of Virginia’s legal posture

Among Jones’ first actions is a comprehensive 30-day review of all litigation currently involving the attorney general’s office. The review will determine which cases Virginia should continue to pursue, which lawsuits the state should join, and which positions should be withdrawn.

Jones said his office will also scrutinize agreements made with the federal government that may have required Virginia to surrender rights or limit access to funding in exchange for benefits residents are already entitled to receive.

Following that review, Jones said his team will develop and implement a plan to address any legal or policy concerns identified.

Election law and voting rights

Jones said protecting democratic institutions is a top priority for his administration.

On his first day, he issued an opinion reaffirming the General Assembly’s authority to advance a constitutional redistricting amendment for eventual consideration by voters.

His office will also withdraw Virginia’s prior position in Latasha Holloway et al. v. City of Virginia Beach, a case involving the city’s system of representation. Jones said the move is intended to support residents’ efforts to maintain a voting system he said provides more equitable representation.

In addition, Jones announced Virginia will join ongoing litigation — including California v. Trump and Washington v. Trump — challenging executive orders he said illegally interfere with elections and undermine democratic processes.

Consumer protection and cost-of-living issues

Jones said his office will work with other states to join New York v. Russell T. Vought, a lawsuit challenging efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB, created in the aftermath of the Great Recession, has returned more than $21 billion to consumers nationwide over its 14-year history by enforcing consumer protection laws. Jones said weakening the agency would leave Virginians vulnerable to predatory financial practices.

“Virginians deserve a leader who will protect consumers and put money back in their pockets,” Jones said.

The attorney general’s office will also join litigation challenging changes to federal student loan forgiveness rules. In Massachusetts v. U.S. Department of Education, Jones said Virginia will oppose a rule that removes Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility for certain workers, which he said would significantly increase financial burdens for teachers, first responders, and other public servants.

In New York v. Brooke L. Rollins, Jones said Virginia will challenge new SNAP guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that restricts eligibility for lawful permanent residents, potentially limiting access to food assistance for families already struggling with rising costs.

Energy, environment, and offshore wind

Jones also pledged to defend Virginia’s offshore wind energy project, calling it a landmark investment critical to long-term energy stability and ratepayer protection.

He said his office will challenge federal actions that could delay or derail the project and drive up energy costs for Virginians.

Additionally, Jones directed his team to work with stakeholders to determine the best legal strategy to ensure Virginia’s continued participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate program aimed at reducing carbon emissions from power plants.

Immigration, civil rights, and public safety

Jones announced his office will review prior guidance related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He said updated guidance will aim to balance public safety needs with maintaining trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.

Virginia will also join litigation — including Washington v. Trump and New Jersey v. Trump — seeking to block an executive order ending birthright citizenship, which Jones said violates the U.S. Constitution.

In health-related cases, Jones said Virginia will join lawsuits preventing the unlawful sharing of sensitive health data with the Department of Homeland Security and opposing efforts to block Medicaid reimbursements for essential health care services provided by Planned Parenthood.

Pushing back on federal workforce cuts

Jones said his office will join multistate lawsuits challenging mass firings within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education.

In New York v. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Jones said Virginia will oppose the dismantling of dozens of HHS agencies and the termination of approximately 10,000 employees — many of whom live and work in Virginia.

Similarly, in New York v. Linda M. McMahon, Virginia will challenge actions Jones said illegally weaken the Department of Education, cost Virginians jobs, and jeopardize public education nationwide.

Higher education governance

Jones said his office will review existing guidance governing boards of visitors at Virginia’s public colleges and universities. The goal, he said, is to safeguard institutional integrity and prevent political influence from undermining higher education governance.

He also announced a national search to recruit legal counsel for vacant positions at public universities, calling Virginia’s higher education system “the crown jewels” of the Commonwealth.

“There is much work to do,” Jones said. “But my office will act with urgency, resolve, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Virginia.”

