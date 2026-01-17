DOJ sues Virginia for refusing to provide voter rolls

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Virginia for refusing to hand over their full voter registration lists.

In the announcement of the lawsuit, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Virginia is the 24th state the Justice Department has sued for failing to provide voter roll data.

The DOJ has requested election records and data from nearly every state and Washington D.C., according to the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU, which calls the move "unprecedented and a clear encroachment on states’ power to run elections."

The lawsuit claims Virginia is violating federal election laws.

“Accurate voter rolls are essential to ensuring that American citizens’ votes count only once, and only with other eligible voters,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to safeguarding fair and free elections, and will hold states accountable when they refuse to respect our federal elections laws.”

We reached out for comment from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyraes and Attorney General-elect Jay Jones, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

