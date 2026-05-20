Virginia governor vetoes prescription drug price cap bill

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger vetoed the Affordable Medicine Act Tuesday, a bill sponsored by Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville) that would have capped prescription drug prices for some Virginia healthcare plans.

The bill would have taken the upper price limits for 25 drugs negotiated by the federal government for those on Medicare and applied them to some Virginia healthcare plans starting Jan. 1.

The original legislation called for a prescription drug affordability board with the power to cap prices. That provision was changed to an advisory board over concerns from the governor — a change that ultimately gained Republican support.

Spanberger had also proposed requiring the bill be approved by lawmakers next year before taking effect, which they rejected.

"I'm disappointed, but I'm not surprised. They didn't like the bill. She didn't like the bill," Deeds said.

Republican state Sen. David Sutterlein (R-Roanoke) said he supported both versions of the bill and called the veto disappointing.

"The changes that were made to this bill were largely based on concerns that some folks heard from the administration, and so it's surprising that in the end it got vetoed at this late date," Sutterlein said.

In her veto statement, Spanberger said she is committed to lowering costs and that other approved bills will help on that front. She also focused on the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, saying it has not worked in other states, and offered amendments to study another system before implementing one.

Deeds said he will continue to work on the issue for next year.

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