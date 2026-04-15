Gov. Spanberger amends bill to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has amended a bill passed by the General Assembly that would have created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board and could have lowered prices on 25 drugs.

The amendments would create the advisory board only after the bill passes the General Assembly next year as well.

Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville), a sponsor of the legislation, said the bill had already been altered because the governor insisted it be an advisory board. In addition, Deeds said the bill would separately set the price of 25 major drugs at the federal Medicare level, with 10 taking effect right away and the remaining drugs on Jan. 1.

Deeds said that would have saved Virginians millions as soon as the law took effect, even if the advisory board part of the law could only make recommendations on the price of other drugs with no enforcement mechanism.

With the governor's amendment delaying the board at least a year and any potential veto override in the General Assembly uncertain, Deeds said a big opportunity is being squandered.

"I don't think we're we're doing anything that's going to bring down the cost of drugs, other than I mean to me, this fit in perfectly with the theme of affordability. When we, when this legislation, if this legislation does not go through, I'm not sure we're doing anything to bring down the cost of drugs," Deeds said.

If the General Assembly rejects Gov. Spanberger's amendments, she can sign the original bill or veto it. If she does nothing, the bill becomes law.

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