Virginia Democrats begin 2026 legislative session with majority power

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's 2026 General Assembly session began with Democrats wielding expanded power after retaking all three statewide offices and securing a 64-seat majority in the House of Delegates.

The session opened with new delegates from Central Virginia taking their oath of office, while the Senate bid farewell to colleagues including Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi, who will be sworn in Saturday alongside Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger.

Outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin offered advice to Spanberger.

"It seems like just yesterday that I was standing where she is and that I've just encouraged her to soak it all in," Youngkin said.

With over 1,500 bills filed, House Democrats say voters elected them to focus on affordability issues.

"Lowering housing costs, lowering energy costs, making sure that we do everything that we can to allow folks to be able to take care of their families, take care of their children, provide childcare," said Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth).

Republicans argue their priorities will increase costs and believe Virginia's strong financial position allows for tax cuts.

"So, we can do away with the grocery tax. We can start doing away with the dreaded car tax. So, those are the things that we want to focus on this year," said Del. Terry Kilgore, the House Minority Leader.

Beyond typical legislative business, lawmakers held public hearings on four constitutional amendments covering abortion access, restoring felon voting rights, gay marriage, and allowing mid-decade redistricting of Virginia's 11 congressional districts.

The redistricting amendment has drawn particular attention, as it would allow lawmakers to redraw districts currently split 6-5 in favor of Democrats.

"This simply puts this to the voters. As my colleague said, let them decide," said Blair St. Ledger-Olson of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.

Critics oppose the redistricting proposal, arguing it undermines democratic principles.

"The legislators would choose the voters, rather than the voters choosing legislators and that seems counterintuitive to our democratic system," said Steve Rossi of the Family Foundation of Virginia.

Democratic lawmakers defend the amendment as necessary given President Donald Trump's request for Republican states to secure more congressional seats before the 2026 midterms. Republicans counter that the process has been rushed and ignores voters who previously approved a bipartisan redistricting commission.

"Just because other states do something -- you know, we're the cradle of Democracy here in Virginia. We should act like we're the cradle of Democracy," Kilgore said.

Del. Cia Price responded that Virginia cannot ignore federal-level impacts.

"Virginia does not exist in a vacuum and, of course, actions at the federal level do impact us," Price said.

Democrats plan to release redrawn district maps by month's end and schedule a special election in April for voter referendum on redistricting. The other three amendments would appear on November's ballot.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.