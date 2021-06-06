Early voting ends; Virginia primary election is Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of voters headed to the polls Saturday for the final day of in-person early voting for Virginian’s Democratic primary.

“Our democracy is important and we want to maintain that democracy,” said Renee Blakey, who cast her ballot in Henrico County.

Blakey said she liked voting early because it’s quick and “very efficient.”

“Saturday I got more time to run errands,” Blakey explained. “Tuesday, I would be working and have to get off from work and rush.”

WTVR Renee Blakey

Elections officials said more than 80,000 voters cast their ballots early for the Democratic primary ahead of the primaries on Tuesday, June 8.

That is when Virginia Democrats choose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general to represent the party on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Five candidates are vying for the Democrats gubernatorial nomination: former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.

AP images

RELATED: Watch Democrats in Virginia governor's race face off in debate

The candidates made stops across the Commonwealth to make their last-minute pitches to voters.

“Virginians are hungry for change,” said Foy, who is viewed as one of the leading challengers to McAuliffe.

Foy said she thinks Democrats are looking for fresh faces and ideas in leadership.

“So Virginia let's show the world who we are and what we can do,” Foy said. “We can elect a public defender who’s been fighting for our community.”

Six people are seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor. And De. Jay Jones is challenging two-term incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring.

Steve Helber/AP Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy during the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RELATED: Virginia Board of Elections website

With polls now closed until they open at 6 am. Tuesday, Blakey is hoping everyone makes their vote count.

“I want it to be a person that’s interested in the citizens and the people of this town and making life better for all of us,” she said.

Virginia Republicans selected their candidates during an “unassembled” convention last month.

Glenn Youngkin is the GOP nominee for governor, Winsome Sears is the party’s pick for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares is the GOP nominee for attorney general.