Former delegate Sears wins in GOP lieutenant governor race

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Va Beach, center, talks with Republican convention observers during the first round of ballot counting in Virginia's lieutenant governor race in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots Saturday at what the Republican Party of Virginia is calling an “unassembled convention” to choose their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Posted at 9:11 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 21:11:26-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) -- Former Del. Winsome Sears has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates nearly two decades ago but beat five other candidates including two more prominent state legislators. Sears finished ahead of former Del. Tim Hugo.

Sears is a former Marine and was the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001.

Sears joins gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall. Democrats will choose their nominees in a primary next month.

