Jason Miyares is Virginia GOP AG nominee; vote-counting to continue

Jason Miyares is GOP candidate for attorney general
Posted at 11:32 PM, May 09, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Republican Party of Virginia has begun counting votes from its convention, announcing its nominee for attorney general late Sunday.

State Del. Jason Miyares won the race against three other candidates.

John March is a spokesperson for the party. He says the several dozen people managing the hand-counting effort began their work Sunday afternoon.

Next, they'll count votes for the governor's race, followed by the lieutenant governor’s race.

The party used ranked-choice voting and a proportional representation system that makes counting a more complicated endeavor.

Officials have warned it may take multiple days to finish the counting.

Seven Republicans are seeking the nomination for Governor, six for Lt. Governor, and four for Attorney General.

