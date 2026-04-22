Virginia votes yes on proposed congressional redistricting, AP projects

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters approved a plan to temporarily redraw the Commonwealth's 11 congressional districts ahead of November's midterm elections in Tuesday's referendum, the Associated Press projects.

The constitutional amendment asked voters to suspend a voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission. The current map gives Democrats a 6-5 advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, while the proposed new map would favor Democrats 10-1. The commission would resume its work after the next census.

WTVR Virginia's current vs. proposed Congressional Map

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 1.4 million Virginians voted early. VPAP reported supporters and opponents raised more than $80 million through April 10, which is eight times more than the $10 million spent on the 2023 referendum aimed at establishing a casino in Richmond.

Democrats say the change is a response to Republican-led states doing the same thing. The referendum tests Democrats' ability to push back against President Donald Trump, who started the gerrymandering competition between states after successfully urging Texas Republicans to redraw congressional districts in their favor last year. Virginia would be the second state, after California last fall, to put the question to voters.



Republicans say the measure ignores the voter-approved commission and is a return to gerrymandering.

Local News Voters share voices on Virginia referendum to change congressional maps Cameron Thompson

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