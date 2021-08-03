Watch
China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads

Wang Guansen/Xinhua via AP, File
Posted at 5:07 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 05:07:03-04

Chinese authorities have announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

Three cases were confirmed in the city of 11 million people on Monday, its first non-imported cases in more than a year.

China has largely curbed COVID-19 at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan.

Since then, authorities have controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing.

The current outbreaks have spread much more widely than previous ones.

Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant.

