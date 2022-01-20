CEO who fired hundreds over Zoom returns to work

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, returned to work this week.

According to NBC News, employees of the company received a memo that stated Vishal Garg is resuming his duties as CEO.

"We are confident in Vishal and in the changes he is committed to making to provide the type of leadership, focus and vision that Better needs at this pivotal time," the memo says.

Garg faced backlash after firing approximately 900 employees over Zoom in December.

He took time away from the company at the request of its board of directors.

Garg apologized for the way he fired the employees.

"I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse," he said. "I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be."

Garg said the employees were let go due to changes in the housing market.